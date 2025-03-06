Quinnipiac hosts Mount St. Mary’s after Adebayo’s 22-point game

Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (18-11, 11-7 MAAC) at Quinnipiac Bobcats (18-11, 14-4 MAAC)

Hamden, Connecticut; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bobcats -8.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: Mount St. Mary’s visits Quinnipiac after Dola Adebayo scored 22 points in Mount St. Mary’s 85-79 win against the Siena Saints.

The Bobcats are 11-2 on their home court. Quinnipiac ranks third in the MAAC with 10.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Paul Otieno averaging 4.0.

The Mountaineers are 11-7 in MAAC play. Mount St. Mary’s ranks second in the MAAC with 34.7 rebounds per game led by Jedy Cordilia averaging 7.3.

Quinnipiac averages 73.6 points per game, 1.9 more points than the 71.7 Mount St. Mary’s gives up. Mount St. Mary’s averages 71.7 points per game, 0.7 more than the 71.0 Quinnipiac allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amarri Monroe is shooting 27.6% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, while averaging 17.5 points, 9.2 rebounds and 2.3 steals. Otieno is averaging 14.2 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.9 blocks over the past 10 games.

Adebayo is scoring 12.9 points per game and averaging 6.8 rebounds for the Mountaineers. Carmelo Pacheco is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 7-3, averaging 77.9 points, 36.6 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points per game.

Mountaineers: 7-3, averaging 72.8 points, 36.0 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.