Quinnipiac aims for 25th win this season in matchup against Mount St. Mary’s

Quinnipiac Bobcats (24-3, 16-2 MAAC) at Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (13-14, 11-7 MAAC)

Emmitsburg, Maryland; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Quinnipiac will try to earn its 25th victory of the season when the Bobcats face the Mount St. Mary’s.

The Mountaineers are 7-5 on their home court. Mount St. Mary’s has a 0-2 record in one-possession games.

The Bobcats are 16-2 in conference matchups. Quinnipiac is third in the MAAC with 13.6 assists per game led by Gal Raviv averaging 4.4.

Mount St. Mary’s averages 64.7 points, 7.6 more per game than the 57.1 Quinnipiac allows. Quinnipiac averages 5.0 more points per game (68.8) than Mount St. Mary’s gives up to opponents (63.8).

The Mountaineers and Bobcats square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jo Raflo is scoring 15.7 points per game with 5.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Mountaineers. Anna Lemaster is averaging 11.4 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 42.7% over the last 10 games.

Raviv is shooting 45.3% and averaging 18.0 points for the Bobcats. Anna Foley is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 6-4, averaging 68.1 points, 27.7 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 9.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.1 points per game.

Bobcats: 9-1, averaging 68.7 points, 31.8 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 7.0 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.