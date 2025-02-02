Quinn leads La Salle against UMass after 21-point showing

UMass Minutewomen (11-10, 6-4 A-10) at La Salle Explorers (8-15, 2-8 A-10)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: La Salle plays UMass after Joan Quinn scored 21 points in La Salle’s 67-58 win against the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies.

The Explorers are 4-5 in home games. La Salle is 3-13 against opponents with a winning record.

The Minutewomen are 6-4 in A-10 play. UMass averages 63.3 points while outscoring opponents by 4.3 points per game.

La Salle is shooting 36.9% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points lower than the 38.6% UMass allows to opponents. UMass averages 63.3 points per game, 5.2 fewer points than the 68.5 La Salle allows.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ashleigh Connor is scoring 11.8 points per game and averaging 5.4 rebounds for the Explorers. Quinn is averaging 11.6 points and 3.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Megan Olbrys is averaging 13.9 points and 8.3 rebounds for the Minutewomen. Yahmani McKayle is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Explorers: 1-9, averaging 56.0 points, 32.0 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

Minutewomen: 6-4, averaging 65.3 points, 32.6 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.9 points.

