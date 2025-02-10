Quinerly and No. 18 West Virginia host Baylor

West Virginia Mountaineers (19-4, 9-3 Big 12) at Baylor Bears (20-5, 10-2 Big 12)

Waco, Texas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 18 West Virginia visits Baylor after JJ Quinerly scored 20 points in West Virginia’s 79-51 win against the Houston Cougars.

The Bears have gone 13-1 in home games. Baylor has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

The Mountaineers are 9-3 against Big 12 opponents. West Virginia averages 16.1 turnovers per game and is 17-3 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Baylor averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game, 2.9 more made shots than the 5.0 per game West Virginia gives up. West Virginia averages 18.8 more points per game (78.3) than Baylor gives up to opponents (59.5).

The Bears and Mountaineers square off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darianna Littlepage-Buggs is scoring 14.3 points per game and averaging 10.3 rebounds for the Bears. Aaronette Vonleh is averaging 13.3 points and 4.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Quinerly is scoring 19.0 points per game with 3.0 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Mountaineers. Sydney Shaw is averaging 13.2 points and 1.8 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 8-2, averaging 77.9 points, 35.8 rebounds, 20.5 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points per game.

Mountaineers: 8-2, averaging 72.7 points, 30.4 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 14.8 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.