Queens plays Eastern Kentucky following Ashby’s 30-point outing

Queens Royals (16-10, 9-4 ASUN) at Eastern Kentucky Colonels (15-11, 9-4 ASUN)

Richmond, Kentucky; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Queens visits Eastern Kentucky after Chris Ashby scored 30 points in Queens’ 92-87 overtime win against the Bellarmine Knights.

The Colonels have gone 8-3 at home. Eastern Kentucky is 6-8 against opponents over .500.

The Royals have gone 9-4 against ASUN opponents. Queens is sixth in the ASUN giving up 73.8 points while holding opponents to 43.8% shooting.

Eastern Kentucky averages 9.8 made 3-pointers per game, 2.3 more made shots than the 7.5 per game Queens allows. Queens has shot at a 44.6% rate from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points fewer than the 46.0% shooting opponents of Eastern Kentucky have averaged.

The Colonels and Royals square off Saturday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: George Kimble III is scoring 18.0 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Colonels. Turner Buttry is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Leo Colimerio is shooting 52.9% and averaging 13.6 points for the Royals. Ashby is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonels: 7-3, averaging 82.2 points, 33.1 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points per game.

Royals: 6-4, averaging 76.5 points, 34.6 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 5.6 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.