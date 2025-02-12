Queens (NC) takes on Eastern Kentucky in conference matchup

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (16-9, 6-6 ASUN) at Queens (NC) Royals (8-15, 2-10 ASUN)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alice Recanati and Eastern Kentucky visit Jordyn Weaver and Queens (NC) in ASUN play Wednesday.

The Royals have gone 4-8 at home. Queens (NC) is 1-12 against opponents over .500.

The Colonels are 6-6 against ASUN opponents. Eastern Kentucky ranks second in the ASUN with 25.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Jasmine McGinnis-Taylor averaging 4.7.

Queens (NC) is shooting 38.6% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points lower than the 39.5% Eastern Kentucky allows to opponents. Eastern Kentucky has shot at a 42.1% rate from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points fewer than the 43.0% shooting opponents of Queens (NC) have averaged.

The Royals and Colonels square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aylesha Wade is averaging 9.2 points for the Royals. Weaver is averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games.

Kaitlyn Costner is averaging 12.9 points and 3.7 assists for the Colonels. Recanati is averaging 13.5 points and 3.8 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 2-8, averaging 61.7 points, 32.2 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points per game.

Colonels: 5-5, averaging 73.8 points, 33.7 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.