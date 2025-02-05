Queens (NC) plays Austin Peay, looks to end home slide

Austin Peay Governors (10-11, 5-5 ASUN) at Queens (NC) Royals (7-14, 1-9 ASUN)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Queens (NC) is looking to end its five-game home skid with a victory against Austin Peay.

The Royals have gone 3-7 at home. Queens (NC) is fourth in the ASUN with 33.0 points per game in the paint led by Kaitlyn Adams averaging 4.0.

The Governors have gone 5-5 against ASUN opponents. Austin Peay is 2-1 in one-possession games.

Queens (NC)’s average of 4.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 5.2 per game Austin Peay allows. Austin Peay averages 4.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 5.9 per game Queens (NC) gives up.

The Royals and Governors face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ana Barreto is shooting 32.0% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Royals, while averaging 8.9 points. Jordyn Weaver is shooting 46.2% and averaging 11.6 points over the past 10 games.

La’Nya Foster is averaging 12 points, seven rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Governors. Sa’Mya Wyatt is averaging 14.1 points and 5.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 1-9, averaging 63.5 points, 33.0 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points per game.

Governors: 5-5, averaging 60.1 points, 26.8 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

