QB Joe Flacco’s improbable comeback with Cleveland has Browns in playoffs, eyeing bigger wins

CLEVELAND (AP) — In a surreal moment seemingly clipped from a Disney movie, Joe Flacco stood on the field and posed for a family photo with his wife, Dana, and their five children as delirious Browns fans serenaded them with chants of “M-V-P, M-V-P.”

Welcome to Cleveland.

Or in Flacco’s case, Dreamland.

Another chapter was added to the NFL’s most improbable story of 2023 Thursday night when Flacco, who stayed in shape in the offseason by throwing passes to his brother, Tom, in New Jersey while waiting — and wondering — if a team would call, led the Browns into the playoffs for just the third time since 1999.

That’s right, with a 37-20 win over the New York Jets, the Browns (11-5) clinched a postseason spot while riding the rifle arm of a 38-year-old quarterback who spent most of his career beating them with rival Baltimore.

This wasn’t in the script, so to speak. But then again, little has gone as planned in Cleveland this season.

The Browns haven’t let significant injuries slow them down. In fact, the adversity has only bonded them while they put together a run to the playoffs few thought possible.

Not after All-Pro tackle Jack Conklin tore up his knee in the opener. Not after star running back Nick Chubb’s season ended the same way a week later in Pittsburgh. Not when starting tackles Jedrick Wills Jr. and Dawand Jones both suffered season-ending knee injuries.

And not after quarterback Deshaun Watson’s shoulder fractured during his best game in two seasons.

No other team has started four quarterbacks and kept winning. No other team has endured more than these Browns, who just might be the league’s most dangerous team as big December games become bigger ones in January.

No other team has Flacco.

He has the Browns and their fans believing anything is possible.

“We find a way — no matter what,” said running back Kareem Hunt. “Flacco’s been doing a heck of a job leading us, being that coach leader out there on the field for us, making every pass. He’s calm, cool, and collected. That’s a great quarterback.”

Flacco’s numbers are mind-numbing.

He’s passed for 1,616 yards and 13 touchdowns in five starts (both league-highs in that span), and the former Super Bowl MVP is the first QB in league history to pass for at least 250 yards and two TDs in his first five games with a team.

He’s thrown for 300 yards in four straight games, and in Thursday’s playoff clincher, Flacco passed for 296 yards and three TDs — in the first half.

Following the game, as the nearing-midnight sky above Cleveland Browns Stadium lit up with fireworks, Flacco spent a moment at mid-field chatting with Aaron Rodgers, the quarterback who was supposed to save the Jets — the same Jets who felt Flacco could no longer help them.

Looking back, New York’s mistake helped Flacco.

It all worked out. He’s found a new home, Cleveland.

“This city,” he said. “You can just tell they love football and it’s special going out there and playing for them.”

WHAT’S WORKING

Pretty much everything. The Browns are thriving with complimentary football, often a coaching cliche but one brought to life in this challenging season.

Perhaps what has been overlooked is the job Cleveland’s front office, led by general manager Andrew Berry, has done in building roster depth to plug holes that keep multiplying. The Browns have gotten major contributions from draft picks, undrafted free agents, rookies and veterans.

WHAT NEEDS HELP

The Browns have to hope a new year brings them much better health. Few teams have been hit as hard by injuries, especially to so many important players.

Needing another quarterback after losing rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson with a hip injury, the Browns signed veteran Jeff Driskel off Arizona’s practice squad on Friday.

STOCK UP

Running back Jerome Ford wouldn’t be denied on a 50-yard TD catch from Flacco, making several nice cuts and blasting through tacklers on his way to the end zone.

The second-year back finished with 64 yards rushing, 57 receiving and said he was inspired at seeing Chubb, wearing a Batman mask, smash a guitar during pregame festivities.

Ford helped Cleveland’s running game get back on track with 127 yards on 28 attempts.

STOCK DOWN

The naysayers who have bashed coach Kevin Stefanski for his play-calling and sometimes stoic personality. He’s led the Browns to two playoff appearances in four seasons after Cleveland made the postseason just once in 21 years.

INJURIES

Wide receiver Elijah Moore was hospitalized overnight after sustaining a concussion on a frightening play in the first half. The front of Moore’s head smashed into the turf on a tackle, and the 23-year-old’s body convulsed while he laid on his back appearing to be unconscious. Stefanski said Moore is home and “doing better.” … Stefanski had no updates on wide receiver Amari Cooper (heel), kicker Dustin Hopkins (hamstring) or punter Corey Bojorquez (quadriceps), who all missed Thursday’s game. Stefanski did say Bojorquez had a “better chance” of returning for the season finale than Hopkins.

KEY NUMBER

2: Browns coaches with multiple 11-win seasons: Hall of Famer Paul Brown and Stefanski.

WHAT’S NEXT

A Jan. 7 game in Cincinnati that could have major ramifications, depending on what happens this weekend. The Browns are still alive to win the AFC North and the conference’s No. 1 overall playoff seed. It may take some unexpected developments, but that would be fitting in this crazy Cleveland season.

