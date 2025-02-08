Purdue visits Rutgers following Adams’ 24-point showing

Purdue Boilermakers (8-14, 1-10 Big Ten) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (9-14, 1-11 Big Ten)

Piscataway, New Jersey; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rutgers hosts Purdue after Destiny Adams scored 24 points in Rutgers’ 81-60 loss to the Indiana Hoosiers.

The Scarlet Knights are 8-8 on their home court. Rutgers ranks ninth in the Big Ten with 23.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Adams averaging 6.4.

The Boilermakers are 1-10 in conference play. Purdue allows 74.2 points to opponents while being outscored by 11.3 points per game.

Rutgers is shooting 40.2% from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points lower than the 42.9% Purdue allows to opponents. Purdue averages 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Rutgers gives up.

The Scarlet Knights and Boilermakers meet Sunday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adams is averaging 17.8 points, 9.8 rebounds and 2.6 steals for the Scarlet Knights. Kiyomi McMiller is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games.

Destini Lombard is averaging 11.2 points and 2.2 steals for the Boilermakers. Rashunda Jones is averaging 9.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Scarlet Knights: 1-9, averaging 61.4 points, 31.7 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 8.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 36.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.9 points per game.

Boilermakers: 1-9, averaging 56.9 points, 27.2 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.3 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.