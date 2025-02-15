Purdue visits Indiana following Striplin’s 28-point game

Purdue Boilermakers (9-15, 2-11 Big Ten) at Indiana Hoosiers (15-9, 7-6 Big Ten)

Bloomington, Indiana; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana takes on Purdue after Karoline Striplin scored 28 points in Indiana’s 70-67 loss to the Michigan Wolverines.

The Hoosiers are 9-4 on their home court. Indiana averages 69.6 points while outscoring opponents by 6.3 points per game.

The Boilermakers are 2-11 against Big Ten opponents. Purdue has a 5-14 record against opponents above .500.

Indiana’s average of 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 more made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Purdue allows. Purdue averages 63.6 points per game, 0.3 more than the 63.3 Indiana allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yarden Garzon is shooting 39.9% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Hoosiers, while averaging 13.8 points and 3.3 assists. Sydney Parrish is shooting 43.5% and averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games.

Destini Lombard is averaging 10.6 points and 2.1 steals for the Boilermakers. McKenna Layden is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hoosiers: 5-5, averaging 66.2 points, 26.5 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points per game.

Boilermakers: 2-8, averaging 59.1 points, 28.0 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

