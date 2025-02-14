Purdue visits Indiana after Striplin’s 28-point game

Purdue Boilermakers (9-15, 2-11 Big Ten) at Indiana Hoosiers (15-9, 7-6 Big Ten)

Bloomington, Indiana; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana hosts Purdue after Karoline Striplin scored 28 points in Indiana’s 70-67 loss to the Michigan Wolverines.

The Hoosiers have gone 9-4 at home. Indiana is eighth in the Big Ten with 16.4 assists per game led by Chloe Moore-McNeil averaging 4.2.

The Boilermakers have gone 2-11 against Big Ten opponents. Purdue averages 16.8 turnovers per game and is 2-1 when winning the turnover battle.

Indiana averages 69.6 points per game, 4.2 fewer points than the 73.8 Purdue gives up. Purdue averages 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than Indiana allows.

The Hoosiers and Boilermakers square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yarden Garzon averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Hoosiers, scoring 13.8 points while shooting 39.9% from beyond the arc. Sydney Parrish is averaging 11.5 points and 5.8 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Destini Lombard is scoring 10.6 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Boilermakers. Rashunda Jones is averaging 11.0 points and 3.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hoosiers: 5-5, averaging 66.2 points, 26.5 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points per game.

Boilermakers: 2-8, averaging 59.1 points, 28.0 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.