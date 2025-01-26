Purdue visits Bostic and Illinois

Purdue Boilermakers (7-12, 0-8 Big Ten) at Illinois Fighting Illini (14-5, 4-4 Big Ten)

Champaign, Illinois; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois hosts Purdue after Kendall Bostic scored 20 points in Illinois’ 85-60 victory against the Northwestern Wildcats.

The Fighting Illini have gone 10-2 at home. Illinois scores 72.4 points while outscoring opponents by 11.8 points per game.

The Boilermakers are 0-8 against Big Ten opponents. Purdue gives up 74.4 points to opponents while being outscored by 11.6 points per game.

Illinois is shooting 43.9% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 42.7% Purdue allows to opponents. Purdue averages 5.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than Illinois allows.

The Fighting Illini and Boilermakers match up Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bostic is scoring 16.4 points per game with 11.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Fighting Illini. Genesis Bryant is averaging 16.1 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 35.7% over the last 10 games.

Destini Lombard averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Boilermakers, scoring 12.0 points while shooting 44.0% from beyond the arc. Rashunda Jones is shooting 51.0% and averaging 7.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Illini: 7-3, averaging 69.5 points, 32.6 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points per game.

Boilermakers: 2-8, averaging 58.5 points, 27.8 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points.

