Purdue plays Nebraska on 3-game home slide

Nebraska Cornhuskers (15-5, 6-3 Big Ten) at Purdue Boilermakers (7-13, 0-9 Big Ten)

West Lafayette, Indiana; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Purdue plays Nebraska looking to end its three-game home slide.

The Boilermakers are 6-6 on their home court. Purdue has a 4-13 record against teams above .500.

The Cornhuskers are 6-3 against Big Ten opponents. Nebraska is eighth in the Big Ten scoring 76.4 points per game and is shooting 44.2%.

Purdue scores 61.6 points per game, 2.0 fewer points than the 63.6 Nebraska allows. Nebraska averages 76.4 points per game, 2.0 more than the 74.4 Purdue gives up to opponents.

The Boilermakers and Cornhuskers face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rashunda Jones is averaging 7.7 points and 3.1 assists for the Boilermakers. Destini Lombard is averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games.

Alexis Markowski is scoring 14.7 points per game and averaging 8.1 rebounds for the Cornhuskers. Logan Nissley is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Boilermakers: 2-8, averaging 57.1 points, 28.0 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points per game.

Cornhuskers: 6-4, averaging 70.6 points, 34.2 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.