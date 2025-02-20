Purdue Fort Wayne takes road win streak into matchup with Northern Kentucky

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (20-6, 15-1 Horizon) at Northern Kentucky Norse (10-17, 7-9 Horizon)

Highland Heights, Kentucky; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Purdue Fort Wayne will try to keep its seven-game road win streak alive when the Mastodons play Northern Kentucky.

The Norse have gone 6-6 at home. Northern Kentucky is fifth in the Horizon with 8.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Halle Idowu averaging 2.2.

The Mastodons have gone 15-1 against Horizon opponents. Purdue Fort Wayne leads the Horizon with 55.9 points per game in the paint led by Sydney Freeman averaging 6.0.

Northern Kentucky’s average of 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.9 more made shots on average than the 6.0 per game Purdue Fort Wayne gives up. Purdue Fort Wayne averages 6.8 more points per game (76.2) than Northern Kentucky gives up to opponents (69.4).

The Norse and Mastodons face off Thursday for the first time in Horizon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Macey Blevins is averaging 12.6 points and 1.6 steals for the Norse. Idowu is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games.

Lauren Ross averages 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Mastodons, scoring 16.4 points while shooting 48.2% from beyond the arc. Freeman is shooting 43.1% and averaging 12.1 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Norse: 5-5, averaging 67.9 points, 34.0 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points per game.

Mastodons: 9-1, averaging 72.1 points, 32.2 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 9.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.