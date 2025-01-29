Purdue Fort Wayne plays Youngstown State following Ross’ 20-point outing

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (16-5, 11-0 Horizon) at Youngstown State Penguins (9-12, 4-7 Horizon)

Youngstown, Ohio; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Purdue Fort Wayne faces Youngstown State after Lauren Ross scored 20 points in Purdue Fort Wayne’s 82-55 victory over the IU Indianapolis Jaguars.

The Penguins are 8-3 in home games. Youngstown State is seventh in the Horizon with 12.2 assists per game led by Malia Magestro averaging 2.3.

The Mastodons are 11-0 against Horizon opponents. Purdue Fort Wayne ranks third in the Horizon with 14.1 assists per game led by Sydney Freeman averaging 2.9.

Youngstown State scores 59.3 points per game, 1.6 fewer points than the 60.9 Purdue Fort Wayne gives up. Purdue Fort Wayne has shot at a 44.4% clip from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points greater than the 39.7% shooting opponents of Youngstown State have averaged.

The Penguins and Mastodons match up Wednesday for the first time in Horizon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jewel Watkins is shooting 36.2% and averaging 14.5 points for the Penguins. Magestro is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Ross is shooting 51.1% from beyond the arc with 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Mastodons, while averaging 17.1 points and 5.3 rebounds. Freeman is shooting 50.0% and averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 3-7, averaging 62.7 points, 31.5 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points per game.

Mastodons: 10-0, averaging 80.3 points, 32.6 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 12.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.