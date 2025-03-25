Purdue Fort Wayne plays Old Dominion in NIT matchup

Old Dominion Monarchs (18-15, 9-10 Sun Belt) at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (25-8, 20-3 Horizon)

Fort Wayne, Indiana; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Purdue Fort Wayne and Old Dominion meet in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Mastodons’ record in Horizon games is 20-3, and their record is 5-5 against non-conference opponents. Purdue Fort Wayne is eighth in the Horizon with 7.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Jazzlyn Linbo averaging 1.6.

The Monarchs are 9-10 against Sun Belt teams. Old Dominion has a 9-12 record against opponents over .500.

Purdue Fort Wayne averages 9.3 made 3-pointers per game, 4.8 more made shots than the 4.5 per game Old Dominion gives up. Old Dominion averages 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than Purdue Fort Wayne gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lauren Ross is shooting 46.4% and averaging 15.5 points for the Mastodons. Amellia Bromenschenkel is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games.

Simaru Fields is shooting 30.8% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Monarchs, while averaging 11.3 points. En’Dya Buford is averaging 15.5 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 2.2 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mastodons: 7-3, averaging 71.6 points, 30.5 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.3 points per game.

Monarchs: 4-6, averaging 70.3 points, 37.0 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

