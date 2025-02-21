Purdue Fort Wayne hosts Oakland after Bello’s 25-point showing

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (12-15, 9-7 Horizon League) at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (18-10, 11-6 Horizon League)

Fort Wayne, Indiana; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mastodons -3.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: Purdue Fort Wayne hosts Oakland after Rasheed Bello scored 25 points in Purdue Fort Wayne’s 76-69 loss to the Robert Morris Colonials.

The Mastodons are 11-1 in home games. Purdue Fort Wayne is eighth in the Horizon League at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 75.1 points while holding opponents to 46.5% shooting.

The Golden Grizzlies are 9-7 against Horizon League opponents. Oakland ranks fifth in the Horizon League with 32.2 rebounds per game led by Tuburu Niavalurua averaging 7.6.

Purdue Fort Wayne averages 10.4 made 3-pointers per game, 1.9 more made shots than the 8.5 per game Oakland allows. Oakland’s 42.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.9 percentage points lower than Purdue Fort Wayne has allowed to its opponents (46.5%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Jackson is averaging 19.4 points, 3.2 assists and 1.7 steals for the Mastodons. Bello is averaging 19.8 points, 4.2 assists and 2.7 steals over the past 10 games.

Niavalurua is shooting 55.9% and averaging 13.6 points for the Golden Grizzlies. D.Q. Cole is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mastodons: 6-4, averaging 82.8 points, 27.6 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 8.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.0 points per game.

Golden Grizzlies: 7-3, averaging 74.5 points, 33.7 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.