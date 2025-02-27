Purdue Fort Wayne hosts Dilling and Northern Kentucky

Northern Kentucky Norse (14-15, 9-9 Horizon League) at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (19-10, 12-6 Horizon League)

Fort Wayne, Indiana; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mastodons -6.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Kentucky takes on Purdue Fort Wayne after Josh Dilling scored 28 points in Northern Kentucky’s 71-67 victory over the IU Indianapolis Jaguars.

The Mastodons have gone 12-1 at home. Purdue Fort Wayne is ninth in the Horizon League with 21.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Chandler Cuthrell averaging 4.4.

The Norse are 9-9 against Horizon League opponents. Northern Kentucky is third in the Horizon League with 14.0 assists per game led by Sam Vinson averaging 4.1.

Purdue Fort Wayne averages 82.2 points, 10.4 more per game than the 71.8 Northern Kentucky allows. Northern Kentucky’s 43.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.1 percentage points lower than Purdue Fort Wayne has allowed to its opponents (46.5%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Rasheed Bello averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Mastodons, scoring 16.0 points while shooting 42.9% from beyond the arc. Jalen Jackson is shooting 45.3% and averaging 19.5 points over the past 10 games.

Dilling averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Norse, scoring 12.7 points while shooting 40.8% from beyond the arc. Trey Robinson is averaging 14.2 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.8 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mastodons: 6-4, averaging 81.8 points, 27.7 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 9.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.9 points per game.

Norse: 5-5, averaging 72.5 points, 27.3 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.