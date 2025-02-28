Purdue Fort Wayne heads to Green Bay for conference showdown

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (23-6, 18-1 Horizon) at Green Bay Phoenix (25-5, 18-1 Horizon)

Green Bay, Wisconsin; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Green Bay faces Purdue Fort Wayne in a matchup of Horizon teams.

The Phoenix have gone 12-2 at home. Green Bay is sixth in the Horizon in rebounding averaging 30.8 rebounds. Natalie McNeal leads the Phoenix with 6.9 boards.

The Mastodons are 18-1 in Horizon play. Purdue Fort Wayne is fourth in the Horizon with 32.1 rebounds per game led by Amellia Bromenschenkel averaging 5.5.

Green Bay averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 6.0 per game Purdue Fort Wayne gives up. Purdue Fort Wayne averages 9.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.1 more made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Green Bay allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: McNeal is averaging 14 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Phoenix. Jasmine Kondrakiewicz is averaging 9.7 points over the last 10 games.

Lauren Ross averages 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Mastodons, scoring 16.1 points while shooting 48.2% from beyond the arc. Sydney Freeman is averaging 12.5 points and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phoenix: 10-0, averaging 68.8 points, 31.3 rebounds, 17.9 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 50.4 points per game.

Mastodons: 9-1, averaging 73.9 points, 32.0 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 9.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.