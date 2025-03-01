Purdue faces Indiana after Jones’ 32-point game

Indiana Hoosiers (17-11, 9-8 Big Ten) at Purdue Boilermakers (10-18, 3-14 Big Ten)

West Lafayette, Indiana; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Purdue plays Indiana after Rashunda Jones scored 32 points in Purdue’s 92-85 win against the Penn State Lady Lions.

The Boilermakers have gone 8-8 at home. Purdue gives up 75.2 points and has been outscored by 11.6 points per game.

The Hoosiers have gone 9-8 against Big Ten opponents. Indiana has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Purdue is shooting 42.5% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 41.2% Indiana allows to opponents. Indiana averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than Purdue allows.

The Boilermakers and Hoosiers match up Sunday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Destini Lombard is scoring 10.1 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Boilermakers. Jones is averaging 13.4 points and 4.8 assists over the last 10 games.

Yarden Garzon averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Hoosiers, scoring 14.1 points while shooting 40.1% from beyond the arc. Sydney Parrish is averaging 13.4 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Boilermakers: 3-7, averaging 62.6 points, 29.6 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points per game.

Hoosiers: 5-5, averaging 67.4 points, 26.8 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points.

