Purdue Boilermakers square off against the McNeese Cowboys in second round

McNeese Cowboys (28-6, 21-1 Southland) vs. Purdue Boilermakers (23-11, 14-8 Big Ten)

Providence, Rhode Island; Saturday, 12:10 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Boilermakers -6.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 Purdue and McNeese square off in the NCAA Tournament second round.

The Boilermakers are 14-8 against Big Ten opponents and 9-3 in non-conference play. Purdue scores 77.8 points while outscoring opponents by 6.9 points per game.

The Cowboys’ record in Southland games is 21-1. McNeese ranks third in the Southland with 33.6 rebounds per game led by Joe Charles averaging 7.0.

Purdue’s average of 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 more made shots on average than the 8.1 per game McNeese gives up. McNeese scores 6.1 more points per game (77.0) than Purdue allows (70.9).

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Kaufman-Renn is scoring 20.2 points per game and averaging 6.3 rebounds for the Boilermakers. Braden Smith is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Javohn Garcia is shooting 44.3% and averaging 13.3 points for the Cowboys. Christian Shumate is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Boilermakers: 4-6, averaging 75.6 points, 28.8 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 4.7 steals and 1.0 block per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points per game.

Cowboys: 10-0, averaging 78.4 points, 35.1 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.