Puisis leads South Florida against Tulsa

South Florida Bulls (20-8, 13-2 AAC) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (14-13, 8-7 AAC)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Florida visits Tulsa after Sammie Puisis scored 34 points in South Florida’s 80-70 victory over the Memphis Tigers.

The Golden Hurricane are 10-4 on their home court. Tulsa is 1-3 in one-possession games.

The Bulls are 13-2 in conference matchups. South Florida ranks second in the AAC shooting 34.9% from 3-point range.

Tulsa is shooting 39.1% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points lower than the 40.9% South Florida allows to opponents. South Florida averages 66.7 points per game, 1.5 more than the 65.2 Tulsa gives up to opponents.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kristol Ayson is averaging 6.9 points and 1.5 steals for the Golden Hurricane. Delanie Crawford is averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games.

Puisis is scoring 15.4 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Bulls. Carla Brito is averaging 13.0 points and 9.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Hurricane: 6-4, averaging 64.5 points, 32.0 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.0 points per game.

Bulls: 9-1, averaging 71.9 points, 33.8 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.