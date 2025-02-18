Puisis and South Florida host Charlotte

South Florida Bulls (18-8, 11-2 AAC) at Charlotte 49ers (8-16, 3-10 AAC)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Florida takes on Charlotte after Sammie Puisis scored 23 points in South Florida’s 74-62 win against the Florida Atlantic Owls.

The 49ers have gone 4-7 at home. Charlotte gives up 68.6 points to opponents and has been outscored by 7.5 points per game.

The Bulls are 11-2 against AAC opponents. South Florida ranks ninth in the AAC with 22.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Carla Brito averaging 4.8.

Charlotte is shooting 38.1% from the field this season, 3.0 percentage points lower than the 41.1% South Florida allows to opponents. South Florida has shot at a 42.1% clip from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points greater than the 41.7% shooting opponents of Charlotte have averaged.

The 49ers and Bulls match up Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hayleigh Breland is averaging 11.1 points for the 49ers. Alexis Andrews is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games.

Puisis is averaging 14.9 points for the Bulls. Brito is averaging 12.5 points and 8.6 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: 49ers: 3-7, averaging 65.0 points, 29.0 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points per game.

Bulls: 8-2, averaging 70.6 points, 33.2 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.6 points.

