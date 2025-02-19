Pucci, Binghamton Bearcats take on the New Hampshire Wildcats

Binghamton Bearcats (14-12, 6-7 America East) at New Hampshire Wildcats (9-17, 3-10 America East)

Durham, New Hampshire; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bella Pucci and Binghamton visit Eva DeChent and New Hampshire in America East play Thursday.

The Wildcats are 4-6 on their home court. New Hampshire is 7-4 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 15.3 turnovers per game.

The Bearcats are 6-7 in America East play. Binghamton is 7-8 against opponents with a winning record.

New Hampshire averages 53.2 points per game, 5.0 fewer points than the 58.2 Binghamton gives up. Binghamton has shot at a 41.3% clip from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points less than the 42.1% shooting opponents of New Hampshire have averaged.

The Wildcats and Bearcats match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: DeChent averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 17.5 points while shooting 27.7% from beyond the arc. Maggie Cavanaugh is averaging 9.5 points and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games.

Jadyn Weltz is shooting 31.1% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bearcats, while averaging 9.4 points and 1.8 steals. Pucci is shooting 52.3% and averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 52.2 points, 31.5 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 35.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.9 points per game.

Bearcats: 4-6, averaging 56.6 points, 31.9 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.7 points.

