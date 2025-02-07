Pucci and the Binghamton Bearcats visit conference foe Bryant

Binghamton Bearcats (12-11, 4-6 America East) at Bryant Bulldogs (12-11, 5-5 America East)

Smithfield, Rhode Island; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: America East foes Bryant and Binghamton meet on Saturday.

The Bulldogs are 6-3 in home games. Bryant gives up 58.6 points and has been outscored by 1.9 points per game.

The Bearcats have gone 4-6 against America East opponents. Binghamton is fourth in the America East scoring 60.2 points per game and is shooting 41.4%.

Bryant is shooting 40.7% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points higher than the 39.8% Binghamton allows to opponents. Binghamton has shot at a 41.4% rate from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points higher than the 38.6% shooting opponents of Bryant have averaged.

The Bulldogs and Bearcats match up Saturday for the first time in America East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mia Mancini is shooting 32.9% and averaging 10.6 points for the Bulldogs. Brielle Williams is averaging 9.2 points over the last 10 games.

Jadyn Weltz is averaging 9.6 points and 1.9 steals for the Bearcats. Kaia Goode is averaging 9.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 54.2 points, 29.1 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.6 points per game.

Bearcats: 4-6, averaging 55.9 points, 31.2 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.