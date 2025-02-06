Pryor, Sacred Heart Pioneers to visit Turco, Rider Broncs

Sacred Heart Pioneers (6-13, 2-8 MAAC) at Rider Broncs (5-15, 3-8 MAAC)

Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Gabby Turco and Rider host Ny’Ceara Pryor and Sacred Heart in MAAC play.

The Broncs are 2-7 on their home court. Rider averages 18.7 turnovers per game and is 3-4 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Pioneers are 2-8 against MAAC opponents. Sacred Heart averages 15.8 turnovers per game and is 5-7 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Rider averages 55.2 points per game, 9.3 fewer points than the 64.5 Sacred Heart allows. Sacred Heart’s 36.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.7 percentage points lower than Rider has allowed to its opponents (40.1%).

The Broncs and Pioneers meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aliya McIver is averaging 3.6 points and 3.3 assists for the Broncs. Turco is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games.

Pryor is scoring 18.7 points per game and averaging 6.2 rebounds for the Pioneers. Amelia Wood is averaging 0.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncs: 3-7, averaging 54.2 points, 27.8 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 37.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points per game.

Pioneers: 2-8, averaging 59.0 points, 30.2 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 10.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 36.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.