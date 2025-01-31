Pryor, Sacred Heart Pioneers to visit de Klauman, Manhattan Jaspers

Sacred Heart Pioneers (6-12, 2-7 MAAC) at Manhattan Jaspers (10-9, 4-6 MAAC)

Riverdale, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ny’Ceara Pryor and Sacred Heart visit Caroline de Klauman and Manhattan on Saturday.

The Jaspers have gone 5-3 at home. Manhattan has a 4-4 record against opponents over .500.

The Pioneers are 2-7 in conference matchups. Sacred Heart averages 15.9 turnovers per game and is 5-6 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Manhattan’s average of 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 6.0 per game Sacred Heart gives up. Sacred Heart has shot at a 36.9% rate from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points less than the 37.1% shooting opponents of Manhattan have averaged.

The Jaspers and Pioneers match up Saturday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Petra Juric is averaging 9.1 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Jaspers. Tegan Young is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Pryor is averaging 18.8 points, six rebounds, 3.9 assists and 3.8 steals for the Pioneers. Amelia Wood is averaging 9.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaspers: 4-6, averaging 62.9 points, 32.8 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.7 points per game.

Pioneers: 3-7, averaging 59.5 points, 29.9 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 10.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.