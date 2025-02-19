Pryor leads Sacred Heart against Merrimack after 24-point performance

Merrimack Warriors (11-13, 7-8 MAAC) at Sacred Heart Pioneers (6-17, 2-12 MAAC)

Fairfield, Connecticut; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacred Heart hosts Merrimack after Ny’Ceara Pryor scored 24 points in Sacred Heart’s 66-51 loss to the Siena Saints.

The Pioneers have gone 4-6 at home. Sacred Heart is seventh in the MAAC scoring 58.3 points while shooting 36.8% from the field.

The Warriors are 7-8 against conference opponents.

Sacred Heart scores 58.3 points per game, 4.9 fewer points than the 63.2 Merrimack allows. Merrimack averages 59.4 points per game, 6.6 fewer points than the 66.0 Sacred Heart gives up.

The Pioneers and Warriors square off Thursday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pryor is shooting 42.7% and averaging 19.1 points for the Pioneers. Amelia Wood is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Lydia Melaschenko is shooting 38.7% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Warriors, while averaging six points. Thalia Shepard is averaging 14.9 points and 2.2 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pioneers: 1-9, averaging 59.1 points, 28.1 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 11.4 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points per game.

Warriors: 4-6, averaging 60.9 points, 31.5 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 9.5 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.