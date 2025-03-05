Pryor leads Sacred Heart against Manhattan after 20-point performance

Manhattan Jaspers (14-13, 8-10 MAAC) at Sacred Heart Pioneers (7-20, 3-15 MAAC)

Fairfield, Connecticut; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacred Heart plays Manhattan after Ny’Ceara Pryor scored 20 points in Sacred Heart’s 69-58 loss to the Fairfield Stags.

The Pioneers are 5-7 on their home court. Sacred Heart has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Jaspers are 8-10 in MAAC play. Manhattan is fifth in the MAAC scoring 62.9 points per game and is shooting 42.3%.

Sacred Heart is shooting 37.4% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 37.0% Manhattan allows to opponents. Manhattan has shot at a 42.3% clip from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point less than the 43.3% shooting opponents of Sacred Heart have averaged.

The Pioneers and Jaspers face off Thursday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pryor is scoring 19.3 points per game with 5.9 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Pioneers. Amelia Wood is averaging 9.3 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 33.0% over the last 10 games.

Nitzan Amar is scoring 10.9 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Jaspers. Tegan Young is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pioneers: 2-8, averaging 61.2 points, 30.0 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 9.6 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points per game.

Jaspers: 4-6, averaging 59.7 points, 34.0 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points.

