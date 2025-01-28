Providence visits St. John’s on 4-game road skid

Providence Friars (9-13, 2-7 Big East) at St. John’s Red Storm (11-9, 1-8 Big East)

New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Providence will try to end its four-game road skid when the Friars take on St. John’s.

The Red Storm are 5-5 on their home court. St. John’s averages 61.3 points and has outscored opponents by 5.7 points per game.

The Friars are 2-7 in conference matchups. Providence is 5-11 against opponents with a winning record.

St. John’s averages 61.3 points per game, 3.0 more points than the 58.3 Providence gives up. Providence’s 39.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.7 percentage points lower than St. John’s has allowed to its opponents (43.4%).

The Red Storm and Friars match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ber’Nyah Mayo is averaging 10 points for the Red Storm. Lashae Dwyer is averaging 13.3 points and 3.1 steals over the last 10 games.

Grace Efosa-Aguebor is scoring 13.8 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Friars. Marta Morales is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Storm: 2-8, averaging 57.3 points, 24.4 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 8.5 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points per game.

Friars: 3-7, averaging 50.4 points, 30.7 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 37.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.