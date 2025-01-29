Providence visits St. John’s, aims to break road slide

Providence Friars (9-13, 2-7 Big East) at St. John’s Red Storm (11-9, 1-8 Big East)

New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Providence will look to end its four-game road losing streak when the Friars face St. John’s.

The Red Storm have gone 5-5 in home games. St. John’s is 0-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Friars are 2-7 against Big East opponents. Providence is 4-3 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 17.0 turnovers per game.

St. John’s average of 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 6.0 per game Providence allows. Providence averages 4.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than St. John’s allows.

The Red Storm and Friars face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Phoenix Gedeon is averaging 5.7 points for the Red Storm. Kylie Lavelle is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Grace Efosa-Aguebor is averaging 13.8 points for the Friars. Olivia Olsen is averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Storm: 2-8, averaging 57.3 points, 24.4 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 8.5 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points per game.

Friars: 3-7, averaging 50.4 points, 30.7 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 37.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.