Providence visits Forbes and Marquette

Providence Friars (11-17, 4-11 Big East) at Marquette Golden Eagles (17-8, 9-5 Big East)

Milwaukee; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marquette hosts Providence after Skylar Forbes scored 26 points in Marquette’s 82-72 victory over the DePaul Blue Demons.

The Golden Eagles are 11-2 on their home court. Marquette leads the Big East with 25.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Halley Vice averaging 5.2.

The Friars are 4-11 in Big East play. Providence has a 5-15 record against teams over .500.

Marquette makes 44.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.1 percentage points higher than Providence has allowed to its opponents (38.1%). Providence averages 55.8 points per game, 1.9 fewer than the 57.7 Marquette gives up to opponents.

The Golden Eagles and Friars square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Forbes is shooting 32.7% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, while averaging 15.8 points, six rebounds and 1.7 blocks. Vice is averaging 13.3 points and 8.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Grace Efosa-Aguebor is averaging 13.4 points for the Friars. Olivia Olsen is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 7-3, averaging 65.0 points, 32.1 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.7 points per game.

Friars: 3-7, averaging 54.5 points, 28.8 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.