Providence hosts Villanova following Bascoe’s 26-point showing

Villanova Wildcats (16-11, 10-5 Big East) at Providence Friars (11-18, 4-12 Big East)

Providence, Rhode Island; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Villanova faces Providence after Jasmine Bascoe scored 26 points in Villanova’s 70-65 win over the Georgetown Hoyas.

The Friars have gone 7-7 at home. Providence has a 2-0 record in one-possession games.

The Wildcats have gone 10-5 against Big East opponents. Villanova ranks third in the Big East shooting 35.3% from 3-point range.

Providence is shooting 39.7% from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points lower than the 42.4% Villanova allows to opponents. Villanova has shot at a 42.6% clip from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points above the 38.2% shooting opponents of Providence have averaged.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grace Efosa-Aguebor is shooting 40.0% and averaging 13.5 points for the Friars. Olivia Olsen is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games.

Maddie Webber averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 13.3 points while shooting 34.1% from beyond the arc. Bascoe is shooting 44.9% and averaging 17.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Friars: 3-7, averaging 54.0 points, 28.7 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points per game.

Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 63.0 points, 26.0 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.6 points.

