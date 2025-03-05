Providence Friars face the DePaul Blue Demons on 3-game slide

DePaul Blue Demons (11-18, 2-16 Big East) at Providence Friars (12-17, 6-12 Big East)

Providence, Rhode Island; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Friars -7.5; over/under is 143

BOTTOM LINE: Providence comes into the matchup against DePaul as losers of three in a row.

The Friars have gone 10-5 in home games. Providence is 7-8 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Blue Demons are 2-16 in Big East play. DePaul is eighth in the Big East scoring 72.0 points per game and is shooting 43.8%.

Providence averages 9.3 made 3-pointers per game, 2.0 more made shots than the 7.3 per game DePaul gives up. DePaul has shot at a 43.8% clip from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 42.7% shooting opponents of Providence have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayden Pierre averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Friars, scoring 12.8 points while shooting 35.2% from beyond the arc. Bryce Hopkins is averaging 17 points and 7.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

CJ Gunn is averaging 12.3 points for the Blue Demons. Layden Blocker is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Friars: 3-7, averaging 70.7 points, 30.2 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points per game.

Blue Demons: 1-9, averaging 62.3 points, 28.3 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.