Providence Friars and Georgetown Hoyas play in Big East Tournament

Georgetown Hoyas (11-18, 4-14 Big East) vs. Providence Friars (13-18, 6-12 Big East)

Uncasville, Connecticut; Friday, 1:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Providence plays Georgetown in the Big East Tournament.

The Friars are 6-12 against Big East opponents and 7-6 in non-conference play. Providence has a 3-11 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Hoyas are 4-14 against Big East opponents. Georgetown is eighth in the Big East scoring 62.1 points per game and is shooting 39.3%.

Providence averages 56.2 points per game, 7.8 fewer points than the 64.0 Georgetown gives up. Georgetown averages 62.1 points per game, 2.0 more than the 60.1 Providence gives up to opponents.

The teams did not play each other in the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marta Morales averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Friars, scoring 6.9 points while shooting 38.4% from beyond the arc. Olivia Olsen is shooting 57.7% and averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games.

Kelsey Ransom is averaging 19.9 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.2 steals for the Hoyas. Ariel Jenkins is averaging 8.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Friars: 4-6, averaging 57.0 points, 29.3 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points per game.

Hoyas: 1-9, averaging 61.1 points, 29.5 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 36.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.