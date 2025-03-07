Providence Friars and Georgetown Hoyas meet in Big East Tournament

Georgetown Hoyas (11-18, 4-14 Big East) vs. Providence Friars (13-18, 6-12 Big East)

Uncasville, Connecticut; Friday, 1:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Providence and Georgetown square off in the Big East Tournament.

The Friars have gone 6-12 against Big East teams, with a 7-6 record in non-conference play. Providence is seventh in the Big East with 7.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Olivia Olsen averaging 2.4.

The Hoyas are 4-14 against Big East opponents. Georgetown ranks third in the Big East with 9.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Ariel Jenkins averaging 4.4.

Providence averages 56.2 points per game, 7.8 fewer points than the 64.0 Georgetown gives up. Georgetown averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than Providence allows.

The teams did not play each other in the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brynn Farrell is averaging 8.5 points for the Friars. Olsen is averaging 14.7 points and 9.3 rebounds while shooting 57.7% over the last 10 games.

Kelsey Ransom is averaging 19.9 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.2 steals for the Hoyas. Khadee Hession is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Friars: 4-6, averaging 57.0 points, 29.3 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points per game.

Hoyas: 1-9, averaging 61.1 points, 29.5 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 36.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.