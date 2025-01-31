Providence faces No. 15 St. John’s for conference matchup

Providence Friars (11-10, 5-5 Big East) at St. John’s Red Storm (18-3, 9-1 Big East)

New York; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 St. John’s faces Providence in a matchup of Big East teams.

The Red Storm are 13-0 in home games. St. John’s has a 1-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Friars are 5-5 in Big East play. Providence ranks third in the Big East with 10.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Oswin Erhunmwunse averaging 2.4.

St. John’s scores 79.9 points, 10.6 more per game than the 69.3 Providence gives up. Providence has shot at a 44.1% clip from the field this season, 4.9 percentage points above the 39.2% shooting opponents of St. John’s have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaron Scott is shooting 28.6% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Storm, while averaging 8.4 points. RJ Luis is shooting 43.8% and averaging 17.7 points over the past 10 games.

Jayden Pierre averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Friars, scoring 12.9 points while shooting 35.4% from beyond the arc. Bensley Joseph is shooting 44.1% and averaging 12.6 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Storm: 9-1, averaging 74.4 points, 35.3 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 10.1 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points per game.

Friars: 4-6, averaging 73.3 points, 33.2 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 4.3 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.