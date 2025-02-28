Princeton visits Turner and Harvard

Princeton Tigers (18-6, 9-2 Ivy League) at Harvard Crimson (20-3, 9-2 Ivy League)

Boston; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Harvard hosts Princeton after Harmoni Turner scored 23 points in Harvard’s 60-57 victory over the Brown Bears.

The Crimson are 9-1 on their home court. Harvard ranks fourth in the Ivy League with 21.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Turner averaging 3.7.

The Tigers are 9-2 against Ivy League opponents.

Harvard makes 42.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.8 percentage points higher than Princeton has allowed to its opponents (37.5%). Princeton scores 15.4 more points per game (66.6) than Harvard gives up (51.2).

The Crimson and Tigers meet Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elena Rodriguez is averaging 12.2 points and 1.5 steals for the Crimson. Turner is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games.

Ashley Chea is averaging 12.8 points and 3.5 assists for the Tigers. Skye Belker is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crimson: 8-2, averaging 69.2 points, 32.3 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 49.5 points per game.

Tigers: 8-2, averaging 64.4 points, 30.4 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.0 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 51.9 points.

