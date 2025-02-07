Princeton takes on Pennsylvania in conference showdown

Pennsylvania Quakers (11-9, 2-5 Ivy League) at Princeton Tigers (15-5, 6-1 Ivy League)

Princeton, New Jersey; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Princeton faces Pennsylvania in a matchup of Ivy League teams.

The Tigers are 8-0 in home games. Princeton ranks fourth in the Ivy League with 10.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Madison St. Rose averaging 3.0.

The Quakers have gone 2-5 against Ivy League opponents. Pennsylvania ranks sixth in the Ivy League giving up 62.1 points while holding opponents to 38.7% shooting.

Princeton averages 65.8 points per game, 3.7 more points than the 62.1 Pennsylvania gives up. Pennsylvania has shot at a 41.0% rate from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points higher than the 37.6% shooting opponents of Princeton have averaged.

The Tigers and Quakers match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Skye Belker is shooting 43.3% and averaging 12.3 points for the Tigers. Ashley Chea is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Stina Almqvist is averaging 17.4 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Quakers. Mataya Gayle is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 9-1, averaging 63.2 points, 33.2 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.2 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 46.4 points per game.

Quakers: 4-6, averaging 62.5 points, 29.0 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.