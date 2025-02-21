Princeton takes on Columbia, aims for 7th straight victory

Columbia Lions (18-5, 9-1 Ivy League) at Princeton Tigers (18-5, 9-1 Ivy League)

Princeton, New Jersey; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Princeton will attempt to build upon its six-game win streak with a victory over Columbia.

The Tigers have gone 11-0 in home games. Princeton averages 66.9 points and has outscored opponents by 10.8 points per game.

The Lions are 9-1 in Ivy League play. Columbia averages 17.1 assists per game to lead the Ivy League, paced by Kitty Henderson with 4.8.

Princeton averages 66.9 points, 7.8 more per game than the 59.1 Columbia allows. Columbia averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 more made shots on average than the 5.8 per game Princeton allows.

The Tigers and Lions match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ashley Chea is averaging 12.7 points and 3.5 assists for the Tigers. Skye Belker is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games.

Riley Weiss averages 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, scoring 17.7 points while shooting 38.0% from beyond the arc. Cecelia Collins is shooting 53.5% and averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 9-1, averaging 65.6 points, 32.5 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 49.4 points per game.

Lions: 9-1, averaging 73.6 points, 34.9 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 11.0 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.