Princeton plays Cornell following Lee’s 21-point performance

Princeton Tigers (18-9, 7-5 Ivy League) at Cornell Big Red (15-10, 7-5 Ivy League)

Ithaca, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Princeton visits Cornell after Xaivian Lee scored 21 points in Princeton’s 73-68 win against the Columbia Lions.

The Big Red are 7-5 in home games. Cornell ranks second in college basketball with 18.7 assists per game led by AK Okereke averaging 4.1.

The Tigers are 7-5 in Ivy League play. Princeton ranks third in the Ivy League allowing 71.5 points while holding opponents to 44.8% shooting.

Cornell averages 83.8 points, 12.3 more per game than the 71.5 Princeton allows. Princeton’s 43.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.0 percentage points lower than Cornell has allowed to its opponents (45.0%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Cooper Noard averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Big Red, scoring 13.4 points while shooting 42.5% from beyond the arc. Nazir Williams is shooting 46.1% and averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games.

Lee is scoring 16.9 points per game and averaging 5.9 rebounds for the Tigers. Blake Peters is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Big Red: 5-5, averaging 79.1 points, 31.5 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.4 points per game.

Tigers: 5-5, averaging 67.0 points, 32.2 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.