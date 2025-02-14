Princeton faces Brown following Chea’s 25-point showing

Brown Bears (10-11, 4-4 Ivy League) at Princeton Tigers (16-5, 7-1 Ivy League)

Princeton, New Jersey; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Princeton faces Brown after Ashley Chea scored 25 points in Princeton’s 74-60 victory over the Pennsylvania Quakers.

The Tigers are 9-0 in home games. Princeton leads the Ivy League with 22.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Fadima Tall averaging 4.6.

The Bears are 4-4 against Ivy League opponents. Brown is sixth in the Ivy League scoring 26.9 points per game in the paint led by Aima Ofunrein averaging 6.0.

Princeton’s average of 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 more made shots on average than the 5.8 per game Brown gives up. Brown scores 5.8 more points per game (62.0) than Princeton allows to opponents (56.2).

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chea is shooting 42.7% and averaging 12.7 points for the Tigers. Tall is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Grace Arnolie is shooting 36.4% and averaging 15.0 points for the Bears. Isabella Mauricio is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 9-1, averaging 64.6 points, 33.3 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 47.9 points per game.

Bears: 5-5, averaging 56.0 points, 27.2 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 37.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.