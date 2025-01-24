Preston and the Elon Phoenix visit conference foe Delaware

Elon Phoenix (10-6, 4-1 CAA) at Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (4-11, 1-4 CAA)

Newark, Delaware; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Delaware takes on Elon in a matchup of CAA teams.

The Fightin’ Blue Hens are 2-4 in home games. Delaware averages 16.3 turnovers per game and is 2-1 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Phoenix have gone 4-1 against CAA opponents. Elon ranks eighth in the CAA with 22.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Raven Preston averaging 6.1.

Delaware is shooting 39.4% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points higher than the 38.5% Elon allows to opponents. Elon averages 62.1 points per game, 3.2 fewer than the 65.3 Delaware gives up to opponents.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ella Wanzer is shooting 35.7% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Fightin’ Blue Hens, while averaging 7.4 points and 1.5 steals. Tara Cousins is averaging 12 points and 3.5 assists over the last 10 games.

Jayda Angel is shooting 34.0% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Phoenix, while averaging 10.4 points and 1.5 steals. Preston is averaging 10.4 points, 8.8 rebounds and 1.9 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fightin’ Blue Hens: 3-7, averaging 61.0 points, 29.8 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 7.2 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.5 points per game.

Phoenix: 6-4, averaging 59.4 points, 35.0 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 9.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.