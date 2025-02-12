Presbyterian visits Charleston Southern after Kelly’s 31-point game

Presbyterian Blue Hose (10-15, 3-7 Big South) at Charleston Southern Buccaneers (9-17, 5-6 Big South)

North Charleston, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buccaneers -1.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston Southern hosts Presbyterian after Taje’ Kelly scored 31 points in Charleston Southern’s 79-72 victory against the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs.

The Buccaneers have gone 6-4 in home games. Charleston Southern ranks second in the Big South in rebounding with 33.8 rebounds. Kelly leads the Buccaneers with 9.1 boards.

The Blue Hose have gone 3-7 against Big South opponents. Presbyterian ranks third in the Big South shooting 36.6% from 3-point range.

Charleston Southern averages 73.7 points per game, 2.5 more points than the 71.2 Presbyterian allows. Presbyterian averages 75.0 points per game, 3.5 fewer than the 78.5 Charleston Southern gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: RJ Johnson is averaging 14.8 points and 4.6 assists for the Buccaneers. Kelly is averaging 23.8 points over the last 10 games.

Jaylen Peterson is averaging 6.4 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Blue Hose. Jamahri Harvey is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buccaneers: 4-6, averaging 74.9 points, 32.0 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points per game.

Blue Hose: 3-7, averaging 70.3 points, 29.5 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points.

