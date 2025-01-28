Presbyterian plays Winthrop on home skid

Winthrop Eagles (10-10, 4-3 Big South) at Presbyterian Blue Hose (4-16, 2-5 Big South)

Clinton, South Carolina; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Presbyterian hosts Winthrop looking to stop its three-game home losing streak.

The Blue Hose are 2-8 on their home court. Presbyterian gives up 65.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 14.3 points per game.

The Eagles are 4-3 in conference games. Winthrop is 3-7 against opponents with a winning record.

Presbyterian averages 51.4 points per game, 11.2 fewer points than the 62.6 Winthrop gives up. Winthrop averages 4.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than Presbyterian allows.

The Blue Hose and Eagles meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shelby Fiddler averages 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Hose, scoring 4.9 points while shooting 24.7% from beyond the arc. Kishyah Anderson is shooting 43.2% and averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games.

Ciara Harris is shooting 37.6% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 6.5 points. Amourie Porter is shooting 44.9% and averaging 13.0 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Hose: 3-7, averaging 53.2 points, 34.4 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 36.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.6 points per game.

Eagles: 4-6, averaging 58.6 points, 29.6 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 9.3 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 37.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.