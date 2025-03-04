Presbyterian plays in Big South Tournament against the UNC Asheville

UNC Asheville Bulldogs (3-26, 1-15 Big South) vs. Presbyterian Blue Hose (6-23, 4-12 Big South)

Johnson City, Tennessee; Wednesday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Presbyterian takes on UNC Asheville in the Big South Tournament.

The Blue Hose have gone 4-12 against Big South opponents, with a 2-11 record in non-conference play. Presbyterian is sixth in the Big South in team defense, giving up 66.6 points while holding opponents to 42.7% shooting.

The Bulldogs are 1-15 in Big South play. UNC Asheville is seventh in the Big South with 29.0 rebounds per game led by Deb Orianegbena averaging 6.1.

Presbyterian scores 55.0 points per game, 11.8 fewer points than the 66.8 UNC Asheville allows. UNC Asheville averages 57.9 points per game, 8.7 fewer points than the 66.6 Presbyterian allows to opponents.

The teams did not face off in the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kishyah Anderson is scoring 15.0 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Blue Hose. Paige Kindseth is averaging 14.8 points and 8.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Orianegbena is averaging 2.9 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Dakota McCaughan is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Hose: 2-8, averaging 61.8 points, 30.9 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points per game.

Bulldogs: 1-9, averaging 55.6 points, 28.8 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 6.0 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 33.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.