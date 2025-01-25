Presbyterian plays conference rival Radford

Radford Highlanders (6-13, 3-3 Big South) at Presbyterian Blue Hose (4-15, 2-4 Big South)

Clinton, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Joi Williams and Radford take on Paige Kindseth and Presbyterian in Big South action Saturday.

The Blue Hose are 2-7 in home games. Presbyterian is ninth in the Big South scoring 51.4 points while shooting 36.4% from the field.

The Highlanders have gone 3-3 against Big South opponents. Radford is sixth in the Big South scoring 25.4 points per game in the paint led by Adelyn Traylor-Walker averaging 4.0.

Presbyterian’s average of 3.3 made 3-pointers per game is 3.2 fewer made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Radford allows. Radford averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.7 more made shots on average than the 4.1 per game Presbyterian allows.

The Blue Hose and Highlanders square off Saturday for the first time in Big South play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shelby Fiddler averages 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Hose, scoring 4.8 points while shooting 25.3% from beyond the arc. Kishyah Anderson is averaging 12.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games.

Williams is averaging 11.2 points for the Highlanders. Makayla Firebaugh is averaging 9.1 points and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 37.1% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Hose: 3-7, averaging 52.8 points, 33.3 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 37.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.7 points per game.

Highlanders: 5-5, averaging 65.0 points, 32.9 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points.

