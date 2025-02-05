Presbyterian faces South Carolina Upstate, looks to break 5-game skid

Presbyterian Blue Hose (4-18, 2-7 Big South) at South Carolina Upstate Spartans (5-17, 2-7 Big South)

Spartanburg, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Presbyterian is looking to end its five-game losing streak with a victory against South Carolina Upstate.

The Spartans have gone 4-6 at home. South Carolina Upstate is eighth in the Big South scoring 53.3 points while shooting 36.8% from the field.

The Blue Hose are 2-7 in conference games. Presbyterian gives up 65.5 points to opponents while being outscored by 14.2 points per game.

South Carolina Upstate is shooting 36.8% from the field this season, 5.1 percentage points lower than the 41.9% Presbyterian allows to opponents. Presbyterian averages 51.3 points per game, 19.1 fewer points than the 70.4 South Carolina Upstate gives up.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeni Levine is averaging 8.3 points and 3.2 assists for the Spartans. Rebekah Gordon is averaging nine points and 8.5 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Kishyah Anderson is averaging 13.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Blue Hose. Shelby Fiddler is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 3-7, averaging 56.0 points, 34.8 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points per game.

Blue Hose: 3-7, averaging 55.2 points, 34.1 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 35.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.