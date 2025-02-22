Presbyterian faces Radford, seeks to break 3-game slide

Presbyterian Blue Hose (5-21, 3-10 Big South) at Radford Highlanders (12-14, 9-4 Big South)

Radford, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Presbyterian looks to break its three-game slide with a win against Radford.

The Highlanders have gone 7-4 in home games. Radford ranks fourth in the Big South in team defense, giving up 64.6 points while holding opponents to 39.7% shooting.

The Blue Hose are 3-10 in conference matchups. Presbyterian is 1-0 in one-possession games.

Radford scores 61.6 points per game, 3.9 fewer points than the 65.5 Presbyterian gives up. Presbyterian averages 3.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 fewer made shots on average than the 5.9 per game Radford allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joi Williams is scoring 11.8 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Highlanders. Cate Carlson is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games.

Paige Kindseth is averaging 11.1 points and 8.3 rebounds for the Blue Hose. Kishyah Anderson is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 8-2, averaging 66.2 points, 27.8 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.6 points per game.

Blue Hose: 2-8, averaging 56.4 points, 31.0 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points.

