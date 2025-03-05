Presbyterian Blue Hose and UNC Asheville Bulldogs meet in Big South Tournament

UNC Asheville Bulldogs (3-26, 1-15 Big South) vs. Presbyterian Blue Hose (6-23, 4-12 Big South)

Johnson City, Tennessee; Wednesday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Presbyterian and UNC Asheville meet in the Big South Tournament.

The Blue Hose are 4-12 against Big South opponents and 2-11 in non-conference play. Presbyterian is sixth in the Big South at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 66.6 points while holding opponents to 42.7% shooting.

The Bulldogs’ record in Big South play is 1-15. UNC Asheville allows 66.8 points to opponents while being outscored by 8.9 points per game.

Presbyterian scores 55.0 points per game, 11.8 fewer points than the 66.8 UNC Asheville gives up. UNC Asheville’s 36.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.6 percentage points lower than Presbyterian has allowed to its opponents (42.7%).

The teams did not play each other in the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kishyah Anderson is averaging 15 points and 1.7 steals for the Blue Hose. Paige Kindseth is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games.

Lalmani Simmons is scoring 10.8 points per game with 2.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Bulldogs. Abigail Wilson is averaging 11.5 points and 5.8 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Hose: 2-8, averaging 61.8 points, 30.9 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points per game.

Bulldogs: 1-9, averaging 55.6 points, 28.8 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 6.0 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 33.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.